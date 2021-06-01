George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.41

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$102.41 and traded as high as C$119.06. George Weston shares last traded at C$117.74, with a volume of 107,056 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.41. The stock has a market cap of C$17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.52.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.5036626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,068.70. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,326,106.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

