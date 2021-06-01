Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GJNSY shares. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS GJNSY remained flat at $$22.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 98 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

