Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 29th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNCY. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.