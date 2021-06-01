Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $138,650.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00082789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.64 or 0.09813915 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

