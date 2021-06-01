Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

GNOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNOG stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

