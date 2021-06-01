Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

GNOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNOG stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $27.18.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

