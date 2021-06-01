Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.01023084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.59 or 0.09803629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00091454 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

