Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:GLJ opened at €37.43 ($44.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.73. Grenke has a 1 year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1 year high of €81.75 ($96.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.99, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.55.

Get Grenke alerts:

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.