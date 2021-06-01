Gridcoin (GRC) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $11,851.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
