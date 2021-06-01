Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.69

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 30034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

