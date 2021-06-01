GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,978 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after buying an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

CARR stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.