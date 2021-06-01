GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 329.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Capstead Mortgage worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,410,000 after purchasing an additional 722,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 132,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 413,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of CMO opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $624.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.