GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 996 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

