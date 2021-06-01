GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,999 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GSKY. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

