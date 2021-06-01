GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,999 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GreenSky by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GreenSky by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 161,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.