GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,859 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 3,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

RC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

