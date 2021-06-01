GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GAN by 67.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

