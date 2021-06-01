GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

