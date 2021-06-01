Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.20 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

