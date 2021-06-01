Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $19,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $7,795,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.