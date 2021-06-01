Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.