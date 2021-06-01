Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

ANSYS stock opened at $337.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

