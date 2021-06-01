Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $266.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $204.20 and a 1 year high of $269.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

