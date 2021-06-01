Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

