GXChain Trading 28.5% Higher This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $56.25 million and $17.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001135 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001869 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,280,795 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.