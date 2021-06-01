H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,151,089. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

