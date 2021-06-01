Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Shares Down 0.8%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.35 and last traded at C$41.41. Approximately 17,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,259,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.27 to C$0.24 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,299.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.63 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.