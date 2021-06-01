Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Hancock Whitney worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

