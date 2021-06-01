Harmony Price Hits $0.0990 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $102.61 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00082459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00087419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.01029570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.52 or 0.09926068 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,054,723,158 coins and its circulating supply is 10,183,781,158 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.