Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,035 shares of company stock worth $4,080,236 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

