Haverford Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,180 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $193.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,499. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $193.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

