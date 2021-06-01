Haverford Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.85.

SPGI stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,457. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

