Head to Head Analysis: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Akerna has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain has a beta of 4.36, indicating that its stock price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akerna and Riot Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riot Blockchain 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.73%. Riot Blockchain has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Riot Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91% Riot Blockchain -2.64% -0.47% -0.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Riot Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 8.41 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Riot Blockchain $12.08 million 188.21 -$12.67 million $0.27 100.07

Riot Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Summary

Riot Blockchain beats Akerna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

