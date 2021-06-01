Head to Head Analysis: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zovio and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.70 Chegg $644.34 million 16.94 -$6.22 million $0.76 101.20

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zovio and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59

Zovio presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 272.34%. Chegg has a consensus price target of $104.71, indicating a potential upside of 36.14%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Chegg.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96% Chegg -9.24% 14.04% 4.51%

Volatility and Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chegg beats Zovio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, video content, and practice quizzes, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, UX/UI design, digital marketing, data science, product management, data analytics, product design, and technical project management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

