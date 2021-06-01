Head-To-Head Comparison: Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) vs. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 1.26 -$18.79 million N/A N/A Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A -$61.82 million ($7.86) -2.49

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Praxis Precision Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Praxis Precision Medicines 0 0 5 0 3.00

Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 207.98%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Praxis Precision Medicines beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor. The company is also developing PRAX-562, a persistent sodium current blocker that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy and adult cephalgia; PRAX-222, an antisense oligonucleotide for patients with gain-of-function (GOF) SCN2A epilepsy; and KCNT1 program for the treatment of KCNT1 GOF epilepsy. It has a cooperation and license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a license agreement Purdue Neuroscience Company; a research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

