Head-To-Head Comparison: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) vs. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Baozun alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baozun and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 3 2 0 2.40 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than ThredUp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baozun and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 1.99 $65.25 million $1.03 33.68 ThredUp $186.01 million 11.95 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.54% 8.76% 4.73% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baozun beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.