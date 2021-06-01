Head to Head Contrast: Annexon (ANNX) & Its Competitors

Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Annexon to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Annexon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annexon N/A -33.76% -25.78% Annexon Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

This table compares Annexon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Annexon N/A -$63.41 million -5.09 Annexon Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.27

Annexon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Annexon. Annexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Annexon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Annexon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annexon 0 0 5 0 3.00 Annexon Competitors 4594 17557 38663 766 2.58

Annexon currently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.16%. Given Annexon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Annexon is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Annexon beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barrÃ© syndrome; and ANX007, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with glaucoma. The company's candidates also comprise ANX005 that has completed preclinical trials to treat patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; ANX007, which has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and ANX009 that has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of systemic autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

