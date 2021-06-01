Head to Head Contrast: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cedar Fair and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Fair has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $181.55 million 14.18 -$590.24 million ($8.46) -5.35 BIT Mining $3.34 million 103.28 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Fair.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -352.08% N/A -17.88% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of February 17, 2021, the company operated 13 properties, which included 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites; and an additional theme park in California under a management contract. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

