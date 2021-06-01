Head-To-Head Survey: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) versus Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55% Teladoc Health -47.93% -0.60% -0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Teladoc Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 18.58 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -62.65 Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 21.27 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -133.26

Hims & Hers Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hims & Hers Health and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50 Teladoc Health 0 11 18 0 2.62

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $241.45, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Given Teladoc Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Hims & Hers Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

