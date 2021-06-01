Head-To-Head Survey: The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources -5.19% -1.80% -0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Continental Resources 2 13 5 0 2.15

Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $26.66, indicating a potential downside of 18.15%. Given Continental Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 6.05 $788.56 million N/A N/A Continental Resources $2.59 billion 4.63 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -27.84

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Continental Resources beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

