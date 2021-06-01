Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.34 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 177,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 249,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 417,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

