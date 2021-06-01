HelloGold (HGT) Trading Down 35.5% This Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $246,438.68 and approximately $75.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HelloGold has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 85,122,018.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00146935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.01011635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.53 or 0.09786947 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

