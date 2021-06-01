Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.