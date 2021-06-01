Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the April 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $26.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

