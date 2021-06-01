Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

HESM opened at $25.47 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $637.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 138.17%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,609,236 shares of company stock valued at $73,649,620 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

