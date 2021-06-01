HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.