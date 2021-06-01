HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

