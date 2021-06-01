HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,078 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 365.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 148.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 56.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 408,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 147,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 111.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

