HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4,804.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $653,000.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.