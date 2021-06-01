HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.51 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 92,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

EXAS stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

