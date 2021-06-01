HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,471 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,179 shares of company stock worth $66,353,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $346.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

